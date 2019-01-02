Probe into SA's private healthcare sector cost R197m

The total cost of the Competition Commission’s inquiry into the private healthcare sector amounted to R197m, economic development minister Ebrahim Patel has disclosed.

The commission was established in 2013 to investigate the state of competition in the private healthcare market and delivered its final report in 2018.

The commission, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, engaged the services of panellists and specialists to assist with its work.

In a written reply to a question in parliament by DA spokesperson on economic development Michael Cardo, Patel itemised the costs as follows: