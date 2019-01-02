South Africa

South-easter turns Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade into a brolly good blow

02 January 2019 - 16:59 By TimesLIVE

Feathers flew at Wednesday’s Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade in Cape Town — and so did hats and umbrellas, as the south-easter battered marchers and spectators.

Dozens of minstrel troupes from across Cape Town performed between Keizersgracht in District Six and Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap, with the parade passing through the Grand Parade and being cheered by thousands of spectators lining the route.

City of Cape Town officials estimated the size of the crowd at between 55,000 and 60,000.

Diehards determined to secure the best viewing positions camped on the streets from as early as Sunday and rang in the new year under their gazebos.

Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association director and Cape Town Street Parade organiser Muneeb Gambeno said: “Last year we saw the best Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations that Cape Town has seen in many years.

“This year we will build on that success and look forward to a spectacular community event that is the biggest cultural event in Africa.”

MORE

Fruity sensations: toast the New Year with these amazing cocktails

Four cocktails to liven up any occasion. And, so no-one is left out, there are non-alcoholic versions too
Lifestyle
3 days ago

WATCH | Sydney puts on dazzling 2019 fireworks, but gets the year wrong

The spectacular fireworks show on Sydney's harbour that rang in 2019 and dazzled spectators around the world was picture perfect, except for one ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

6 New Year's resolutions our lifestyle editors want you to make

As we say goodbye to 2018, many of us are thinking about how to live our absolute best lives in 2019. Take inspiration from what our editors say ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Probe into SA's private healthcare sector cost R197m South Africa
  2. Was world's oldest living person a fraud? World
  3. South-easter turns Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade into a brolly good blow South Africa
  4. Deputy governor of the Reserve Bank resigns South Africa
  5. N3 Toll Concession is going the extra mile to enhance road safety South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X