South-easter turns Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade into a brolly good blow

Feathers flew at Wednesday’s Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade in Cape Town — and so did hats and umbrellas, as the south-easter battered marchers and spectators.

Dozens of minstrel troupes from across Cape Town performed between Keizersgracht in District Six and Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap, with the parade passing through the Grand Parade and being cheered by thousands of spectators lining the route.

City of Cape Town officials estimated the size of the crowd at between 55,000 and 60,000.

Diehards determined to secure the best viewing positions camped on the streets from as early as Sunday and rang in the new year under their gazebos.

Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association director and Cape Town Street Parade organiser Muneeb Gambeno said: “Last year we saw the best Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations that Cape Town has seen in many years.

“This year we will build on that success and look forward to a spectacular community event that is the biggest cultural event in Africa.”