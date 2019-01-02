South Africa

Why China is first class for SA teachers, warts and all

02 January 2019 - 07:29 By Prega Govender
Image: 123RF/maglara

South Africans are still queueing up to teach English in China despite several incidents of teachers being detained and deported for visa-related violations.

Two international teacher recruitment agencies confirmed they were receiving hundreds of job applications monthly from locals wanting to teach in China.

Jim Althans, director of recruitment for Gold Star TEFL Recruitment, confirmed they received about 120 applications a month, while another agency, Teacherhorizons, said they had hundreds signing up every month for posts in Asia and the Middle East.

Read the full story on Times Select.

Most read

  1. Divers search for missing boy off Durban's Golden Mile South Africa
  2. Midlands eatery kowtows after ambulance furore South Africa
  3. Wupperthal residents struggle to pick up the pieces after 'tragic' blaze South Africa
  4. Disgraced comic Louis C.K. mocks school massacre survivors World
  5. N3 Toll Concession is going the extra mile to enhance road safety South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X