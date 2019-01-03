2018 matric results in numbers - looking at distinctions

South Africa’s matric class of 2018 achieved a total of 156,885 distinctions – a slight decline compared to the 161,081 distinctions obtained in 2017.

The main contributors towards the distinctions obtained were KwaZulu-Natal with 41,734, Gauteng with 36,113, Western Cape with 24,822, Eastern Cape with 16,109 and Limpopo with 15,748.

The three “rural” provinces - the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo – produced a combined total of 75,591 distinctions, equivalent to 46.9% of the total distinctions for the country.

In the 12 key subjects, the total number of distinctions stood at 58,806 - a decline of 4.3% from 2017.