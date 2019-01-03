Angie Motshekga highlights pupil challenges at #Matric2018 breakfast

With excitement bubbling ahead of the official announcement of their final-year exam results, basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday highlighted the challenges that some matriculants at government schools have to overcome.

Hosting a breakfast in Midrand to honour state schools' top performers ahead of the release of overall exam results later today, she said the learners who had performed well did so because of their dedication, hard work and commitment to studying.

"No one said, 'I prayed, I fasted or went to see a seer'. They were all focused and worked hard," said the minister.

The pupils who attended the breakfast with their parents only knew they were there because they had passed matric with flying colours, but were unsure in which subjects they had excelled. The learners will officially know their individual results on Friday when the provincial results are released.