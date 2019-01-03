Beached dolphin released back into the ocean at Jeffreys Bay

A dolphin found on the beach in the holiday town of Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape was rescued and successfully released back into the ocean on Thursday.

The dolphin was discovered by local residents on Kabeljous beach in a healthy condition.

"The dolphin was kept wet on the beach and then loaded onto a sea-rescue craft and transported 3km out to sea," said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon.