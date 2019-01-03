Beached dolphin released back into the ocean at Jeffreys Bay
03 January 2019 - 13:43
A dolphin found on the beach in the holiday town of Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape was rescued and successfully released back into the ocean on Thursday.
The dolphin was discovered by local residents on Kabeljous beach in a healthy condition.
"The dolphin was kept wet on the beach and then loaded onto a sea-rescue craft and transported 3km out to sea," said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon.
"We are confident it will survive — it appeared to swim off strongly," he added.
"It is unknown what caused the dolphin to beach."
NSRI Jeffreys Bay, Kouga municipal lifeguards, a marine doctor from Bayworld, a vet from Cape Cross and members of the public assisted in the rescue.