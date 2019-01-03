Contraband seized in prison cell of wife killer Christopher Panayiotou

Convicted murderer Christopher Panayiotou has lost some privileges behind bars after being found in possession of a cellphone and sim cards in his single prison cell.

Panayiotou, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, Jayde, in Port Elizabeth, is serving time at the St Albans maximum correctional centre in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial correctional services spokesperson Vuyo Gadu told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the items were found in his cell during a search early in the morning of December 20 2018.

“The following contrabands were confiscated from the single cell of offender Christopher Panayiotou: an iPhone 6 cellphone, plus three sim cards,” said Gadu.

“Offender Panayiotou contravened the regulations in the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998 as he was in possession of unauthorised articles. As such his privileges will be reduced and this may reduce his amenities to less visits and telephone calls.