Derek Hanekom shades 'filthier Johannesburg' & Twitter ain't happy

03 January 2019 - 09:04 By Ntokozo Miya
Tourism minister Derek Hanekom faced backlash on Twitter after posting photos of a "filthier" Johannesburg.
Image: Russell Roberts

The last thing Derek Hanekom expected when he tweeted about a "filthier" Johannesburg was an avalanche of clapbacks from Twitter, but that's exactly what he got.

On Wednesday, Hanekom tweeted a photo of a dirty Johannesburg street corner with the caption addressed to city mayor Herman Mashaba.

Hanekom wrote: "@HermanMashaba you promised so much, but parts of the city are filthier than ever before. Not good. This is a basic municipal function."

It didn't take long for Twitter to turn the heat on Hanekom. 

Many people felt that Hanekom's swipe at the DA-led municipality was unwarranted, considering that the DA had only recently taken over from Hanekom's ANC, which had failed to turn the city around in the years that the ruling party had been in charge.

In another tweet addressed to opposition parties, the DA and EFF, Hanekom said: "There is a litter strewn on every corner. "@Our_DA you control this municipality. With your partner @EFFSouthAfrica. Surely you can do better than this?"

And just like that, Hanekom threw himself under the Twitter bus. It was clapbacks galore.

