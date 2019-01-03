Drama and rugby for balance - now the sky is the limit for St John's star

For Archer, giving your best in everything you do will always see you come out on top. "I always give my all to whatever I do and I try to do as much as possible ... Whether you win or lose on the rugby field, or anywhere else in life, it’s important to stay true to yourself and what you believe in. Without that, very little will go right,” he said.

Before writing their matric exams last year, Archer and a group of school friends entered their own production, Woza Superman, in the 2018 Festival of Excellence in Dramatic Arts. The production was ranked in the top eight of the prestigious amateur competition.

Paul Edey, the headmaster of St John's College, praised Archer and the entire class of 2018 for their hard work.

"This is the very essence of St John’s College, a school where the captain of the rugby team is also celebrated on the stage and in cultural activities. It’s a school where every student is encouraged to realise his optimal potential,” said Edey.

Archer now has his sights set on a career in aerospace engineering. He is currently waiting for feedback from universities in the US and UK, where he has been offered a place for 2019.