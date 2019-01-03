I need my job to support three other kids: Baby Daniel's mom seeks bail
The mother of Baby Daniel*, the child who died from injuries he suffered after being beaten and held under boiling bath water, will find out on Friday if she will receive bail pending her sentencing on two counts of child abuse and neglect.
Daniel's body was found by paramedics at his Naturena home in June 2016, the majority of his body covered in burns he sustained in boiling bath water.
Last month, Maryke Cloete* and her boyfriend Tim Naidoo* were convicted for their roles in the death of the three-year-old at the high court in Johannesburg.
Naidoo was convicted on charges of child abuse and murder, as Judge Collin Matshitse sided with a state forensic pathologist who believed Naidoo had likely held the child under the boiling bath water as the final act in a series of abuse incidents.
Cloete was found guilty of two counts of abuse and neglect for turning a blind eye to the ongoing attacks that her little boy had suffered during his life. The boyfriend was not the biological father of Baby Daniel.
Shortly after the couple's conviction on December 20, Cloete made it clear she wished to apply for bail pending her sentencing.
On Thursday morning, her lawyer, advocate Ruan Hollamby, argued that keeping his client incarcerated would prejudice both her and her surviving three children.
In an affidavit submitted on Cloete's behalf, she said that if denied bail, she would lose her job and be unable to provide for herself or her family.
She also insisted she was not a flight risk, as she had attended all of her court appearances throughout the year-and-a-half-long trial.
State prosecutor Steve Rubin vehemently opposed the application, providing a statement from investigating officer Stephen Joubert. The warrant officer said that prior to her conviction and subsequent incarceration, Cloete had failed to inform him she had changed both her address and place of employment, directly flouting the bail conditions set by the court.
He said Cloete had also broken the bail conditions by travelling to Port Elizabeth without permission, despite being barred from leaving Gauteng without alerting Joubert.
Judge Matshitse postponed the matter until Friday afternoon to consider the arguments before delivering his ruling.
* Not their real names.