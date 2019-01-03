'Into the wild': St John's top achiever wants to become a teacher, after a 'bush and sea' gap year
Nicholas Moschides from St John's College in Johannesburg bagged nine distinctions in the 2018 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric exams.
He received distinctions in mathematics, advanced programme mathematics, English, Afrikaans, French, history, life orientation, physical science and music.
Moschides loves music and plays both the piano and the organ. He also enjoys wildlife photography in his spare time.
He described his 13 years at St John's College as a time filled with wonderful opportunities and experiences that would remain with him forever. “I thank my teachers, parents, sisters and grandparents for their love and support.”
Moschides will be taking a gap year in 2019 to do a stint at a Cape Town commercial diving company. He said he would also spend some time in Kenya and Botswana pursuing his hobby of wildlife photography.
The school's top pupil aspires to a career in teaching. He said he would take some time this year to tutor mathematics and science.
Headmaster Paul Edey said: “It’s fantastic when our students to go on and become teachers themselves. It’s confirmation that the relationships they build with their teachers at St John’s inspire them to go on and make a meaningful and constructive impact on the lives of others.”
The IEB recorded a 98.92% matric pass rate for 2018, an improvement compared to the previous year's 98.76%. The results were released at midnight on Wednesday.