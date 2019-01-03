South Africa

King David Victory Park matric class excels

03 January 2019 - 16:57 By ERNEST MABUZA
The 2018 matric class of King David Victory Park in Johannesburg achieved a 100% pass rate.
The 2018 matric class of King David Victory Park in Johannesburg is celebrating a 100% pass rate with almost all of them obtaining a university entrance pass.

The school’s candidates wrote the examinations under the aegis of the Independent Examination Board (IEB), whose National Senior Certificate examination results were released on Thursday.

Fifty-seven of the school’s matriculants obtained a university pass and the class had an average of 3.63 distinctions per candidate and almost all candidates achieved above 60% in all subjects.

It will cost about R140,000 for a learner to complete matric at the school in 2019.

Gavriel Nossel, Jess Rom, Joshua Rosenthal  and Gabriel Wolfson each obtained eight distinctions while seven other candidates obtained seven distinctions each.

Two of the top learners at the school, Joshua Nossel and Gavriel Nossel, are the twin sons of Dr Craig Nossel, head of Discovery's Vitality Wellness programme.

The IEB recorded a 98.92% matric pass rate for 2018 compared with 2017’s 98.76%.

It said 11,514 full-time and 858 part-time candidates from 249 examination centres across Southern Africa wrote the examinations.

