KwaZulu-Natal IEB top achievers offer advice to class of 2019

KwaZulu-Natal's top achievers in the 2018 IEB matric exams — which showed a 98.92% pass rate in 2018, up from 98.76% in 2017 — are sharing tips for the class of 2019.

Cenelle Gounden, a top achiever at Durban Girls' College, attributed her success to staying “balanced and grounded" and "working smart rather than very hard".

The 18-year-old from Durban North told TimesLIVE on Thursday that she was happy about notching up seven distinctions — in physics, life sciences, maths, business studies, life orientation, Afrikaans and English.

“I feel very good and I’m quite relieved as well," she said. "I think it’s about staying grounded. I stayed as balanced as possible, spending time with friends to relax. It was about making sure that I'm organised."

Gounden was full of praise for her parents and teachers. "My parents played a huge role. They helped me through so much, even coming to my room to see me while I was studying. That meant so much. My teachers also supported me even with my personal problems. I asked them for some help all the time and they were there to offer all the support," she said.

Her word of advice for the class of 2019 is that they must remember to "stay balanced and grounded and do everything that you need to do while working smart."

She intends studying medicine at the University of Cape Town (UCT), where she has been conditionally accepted.