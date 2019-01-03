Matric results spark anxiety and excitement on social media
Students are expressing their excitement on social media as they receive their results from last year's matric exams, while others are still waiting anxiously.
Pupils who wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams received their results early on Thursday morning. The pass rate of 98.92% surpassed 2017's 98.72%.
Over 90% of those who passed qualified to study towards a degree, while 7.33% earned entry to study for a diploma and 0.95% to study at a higher certificate level.
The release of the IEB results will be followed by the highly anticipated National Senior Certificate (NSC) results, which will be available from midnight on Thursday.
According to education quality control council Umalusi, 12,372 IEB matric students wrote their final exams in 2018 and 796,542 learners wrote the National Senior Certificate exams.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce the overall performance results for the NSC exams on Thursday evening.
In 2017, the Western Cape had the highest percentage of bachelor passes (previously known as matric exemptions) at 39.1%, followed by Gauteng at 36%.
As pupils and parents await the NSC results, IEB learners shared their excitement on Twitter, while schools celebrated their top achievers.
St Mary’s School is proud of Alexandra Coetzer, Zaneli Steeneveldt and Samantha Trinder-Smith who achieved nine distinctions each. #SMSMatrics2018 #Matric2018 #MatricResults pic.twitter.com/u8nN84YKWP— St Mary's Waverley (@StMarysWaverley) January 2, 2019
Yo girl got 7 Distinctions!! They thought I was just an air head! Hah God is GOOD! #MatricResults #MatricResults2018 pic.twitter.com/jyWhru8HeZ— Ally Kait (@AllyKait1) January 3, 2019
I honestly believe there’s nothing we can do now , we’ve just got to accept our fate. There’s always a a way forward . All we have to do is to hope for the best , especially if we know we studied .#MatricResults— Thembisile Snethemba Ngubane (@ThembisileSnet1) January 3, 2019
Nicholas Moschides and his parents, Christopher Moschides and Anastasia Parolis-Moschides, after achieving 9 distinctions #Matric2018 #MatricResults #LuxVitaCaritas pic.twitter.com/TqmQ9bcU3X— St John's College (@stjohns_college) January 3, 2019
Bachelors Degree Pass w/ a distinction ❤️— ice princess ❄️ (@ChumaMaq) January 2, 2019
.... I’m kicking myself because I missed the second distinction by 1% 😭😩#MatricResults #IEB #MatricResults2018 pic.twitter.com/n5knFp4XAH
We are so proud of our Kingsmead Matric class of 2018. 100% pass and entrance to university. 191 distinctions from 66 Matrics. Congratulations girls!” pic.twitter.com/1Oz6QHxGIN— Kingsmead College (@KingsmeadSchool) January 2, 2019
Meanwhile, National Senior Certificate learners wait nervously for their results.
am I the only one who’s face looks like the southern hemisphere’s summer night’s sky? this stress acne is hectic as hell jfc #MatricResults— emo lord ⚡️ (@lordvoldercourt) January 3, 2019
I’m nervous for my results tomorrow because I’ll be disappointed if I don’t get the results I had expected and I really want to make my parents proud. They have been there since day one. They were experiencing matric with me😹😹#MatricResults2018— Mpho Matstela (@Mpho_Mats) January 3, 2019
This #MatricResults talk is really stressing me out. I'm literally sitting here thinking about every mistake I made during exams. I can't...😭😭— 2019 is my f* year (@_Puseletsoo) January 2, 2019