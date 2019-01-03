South Africa

Matric results spark anxiety and excitement on social media

03 January 2019 - By Odwa Mjo
Head boy Tafara M'Kombe is congratulated by his fellow pupils at St Stithians College in Johannesburg on January 3 2018.
Students are expressing their excitement on social media as they receive their results from last year's matric exams, while others are still waiting anxiously.

Pupils who wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams received their results early on Thursday morning. The pass rate of 98.92% surpassed 2017's 98.72%.

Over 90% of those who passed qualified to study towards a degree, while 7.33% earned entry to study for a diploma and 0.95% to study at a higher certificate level. 

The release of the IEB results will be followed by the highly anticipated National Senior Certificate (NSC) results, which will be available from midnight on Thursday.

According to education quality control council Umalusi, 12,372 IEB matric students wrote their final exams in 2018 and 796,542 learners wrote the National Senior Certificate exams. 

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce the overall performance results for the NSC exams on Thursday evening.

In 2017, the Western Cape had the highest percentage of bachelor passes (previously known as matric exemptions) at 39.1%, followed by Gauteng at 36%.

As pupils and parents await the NSC results, IEB learners shared their excitement on Twitter, while schools celebrated their top achievers.

You can check your matric results here.

Meanwhile, National Senior Certificate learners wait nervously for their results.

READ MORE:

