Matric results spark anxiety and excitement on social media

Students are expressing their excitement on social media as they receive their results from last year's matric exams, while others are still waiting anxiously.

Pupils who wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams received their results early on Thursday morning. The pass rate of 98.92% surpassed 2017's 98.72%.

Over 90% of those who passed qualified to study towards a degree, while 7.33% earned entry to study for a diploma and 0.95% to study at a higher certificate level.

The release of the IEB results will be followed by the highly anticipated National Senior Certificate (NSC) results, which will be available from midnight on Thursday.