Nine distinctions - and a 92% average - for Michaelhouse's top achiever

Top KwaZulu-Natal Midlands school Michaelhouse is celebrating the achievement of all its pupils passing their final exams, achieving a 99% university exemption pass.

Qaqambile Mehlwana, who achieved nine distinctions and an aggregate of 92%, also placed in the top 1% in SA in three of his nine subjects, Michaelhouse's academic head and deputy rector, Alan Adlington-Corfield, said on Thursday.

His results were: 97% mathematics, 93% accounting, 92% economics, 91% advanced programme mathematics, 91% life orientation, 90% English, 90% geography, 89% computer applications technology, and 89% for Isizulu.

The pupil now has his sights set on gaining admission to a top US institution: "He is hoping to get into Stanford or Brown University," his proud aunt shared on Twitter.