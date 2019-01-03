Nursing, social work undergrad applications pour into UKZN

Social work and nursing rank highest on the list of popular courses at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) as the institution readies to welcome thousands of first-time students in 2019.

UKZN said in a statement on Thursday that it had received about 91,000 on-time undergraduate applications via the central applications office for about 8,770 first-year places.

The most popular courses applied for by prospective students were social work, with 15,804 applications, followed by nursing with 14,668.