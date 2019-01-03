Pringle Bay homes evacuated as New Year's Eve fire threatens village

Parts of the Western Cape coastal village of Pringle Bay were evacuated early on Thursday due to a fire that is believed to have been started by a flare on New Year's Eve in neighbouring Betty's Bay.

Residents of the Mooiuitsig and Hangklip areas were advised to leave their homes and belongings and gather in the town's central business district.

Clarence Drive, between Gordon's Bay and Kleinmond, was closed as flames raged on either side of the road.

Water bombers were brought in to assist firefighters, but a strong south-easter was fuelling the flames.

On Tuesday, the Overstrand Municipality offered a R5,000 reward for information about the person who started the blaze by firing a flare at midnight as the new year arrived.