South Africa

#RunningDry: 100 marathons in 100 days to highlight water crisis

03 January 2019 - 08:28 By Iavan Pijoos
Australian activist and water advocate Mina Guli has arrived in South Africa as part of her #RunningDry 100 marathons in 100 days.
Australian activist and water advocate Mina Guli has arrived in South Africa as part of her #RunningDry 100 marathons in 100 days.
Image: Kelvin Trautman

Australian activist Mina Guli, who seeks to highlight global water shortages, has arrived in South Africa as part of her #RunningDry 100 marathons in 100 days.

Guli is the founder of the non-profit group Thirst, which is focused on teaching the youth in China about sustainable water consumption.

However, the 48-year-old ultra-runner, who is halfway through her campaign, has injured herself. During a recent visit to the doctor, a MRI scan revealed that she has sustained a stress fracture to her right femur.

Despite the injury, Guli remains determined to complete the #RunningDry campaign, albeit at the "slightly lower pace of a walk".

“With the current water crisis, every drop counts - and now every step I take towards finishing this campaign will help highlight that," she said.

Mina Guli, who seeks to highlight global water shortages, during her visit to South Africa.
Mina Guli, who seeks to highlight global water shortages, during her visit to South Africa.
Image: Kelvin Trautman

“The world is facing a projected 40% shortfall between supply and demand for water by 2030 – just 11 short years from now. If I give up now, it’s almost like giving up on striving towards a solution to this problem and I just can’t do it."

Initially, Guli would have spent roughly five hours on the road every day. Now, with her injury slowing her down, she is giving herself approximately nine hours every day to complete each marathon.

Guli started her ambitious campaign on 4 November at the New York Marathon. It has already taken her through Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

She arrived in Cape Town on 27 December to start marathon number 54.

When she arrived in the country, Guli headed straight to the drought-stricken Beaufort West municipality in the Western Cape.

“Visiting the town of Beaufort West has been very confronting, to see the effects of living with no water in the flesh makes me even more determined to finish my #RunningDry campaign and help change the way we think about water," she said.

“We simply cannot take water for granted. Water is life, it is critical. We need to respect and value it." 

Guli said her efforts were a "call to the world to join together to save water”.

“The water we need to live, to survive, is running out. We’re calling this #RunningDry because we need to bring home the severity of the crisis we are facing.

"It is for this reason that I have chosen to do the unthinkable: running, and now walking, 100 marathons in 100 days around the world to show what a 100% commitment to water looks like," she said.

"We can all help solve the world’s water crisis. Each one of us is able to make a difference.”

READ MORE:

Beaufort West braces for severe weekend water-shedding

Beaufort West municipality has warned residents that it does not have enough water to meet the basic needs of the town over the weekend.
News
5 days ago

Fear did more than water restrictions to defeat Day Zero

Fearmongering did more to stave off Cape Town’s Day Zero than water restrictions.
News
28 days ago

Troops battle Vaal sewage 'invasion'

Aim is to avert Day Zero in Gauteng, fix collapsed sewerage
News
1 month ago

El Nino event will drive up need for food aid in Zimbabwe

More than a million people are in need of food aid in Zimbabwe and the number could rise due to an increased likelihood of an El Nino event during ...
News
4 months ago

10 times Mother Nature wreaked havoc in 2018

When Mother Nature gets angry there's usually astonishing damage and a tragic number of lives lost.
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. One killed, two seriously injured as fire on Cape coast rages out of control South Africa
  2. IEB 2018 matric results are out: check yours now South Africa
  3. Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family news
  4. NASA says faraway world Ultima Thule shaped like 'snowman' Sci-Tech
  5. N3 Toll Concession is going the extra mile to enhance road safety South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X