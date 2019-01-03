Thieves steal lobola cattle of newly-wed presidential spokesperson

Newly-wed presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has become the latest stock-theft victim after 24 cattle, paid as lobola for her, were stolen in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Her family is still angered by the theft, despite a happy ending, saying they were “dismayed by heartless livestock thieves who had no respect for the sacredness of lobola and no fear of the ancestors’ wrath”.

Khusela, whose maiden name is Sangoni, is a princess of AbaThembu of the Nobetha royal clan, with her family ruling over several villages in Qokolweni near Mthatha.

Her uncle is retired Eastern Cape Judge President Themba Sangoni, while another is Qokolweni-Zimbane traditional council head Nkosi Zwelihle Sangoni. She married AmaBhaca royal King Thandisizwe Diko on December 14 in Mthatha and in KwaBhaca, formerly Mount Frere, on December 15.