South Africa

Thieves steal lobola cattle of newly-wed presidential spokesperson

03 January 2019 - 14:50 By LULAMILE FENI
Kusela Diko and husband King Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko during their royal wedding.
Kusela Diko and husband King Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko during their royal wedding.
Image: Twitter/MANGWANYA

Newly-wed presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has become the latest stock-theft victim after 24 cattle, paid as lobola for her, were stolen in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Her family is still angered by the theft, despite a happy ending, saying they were “dismayed by heartless livestock thieves who had no respect for the sacredness of lobola and no fear of the ancestors’ wrath”.

Khusela, whose maiden name is Sangoni, is a princess of AbaThembu of the Nobetha royal clan, with her family ruling over several villages in Qokolweni near Mthatha.

Her uncle is retired Eastern Cape Judge President Themba Sangoni, while another is Qokolweni-Zimbane traditional council head Nkosi Zwelihle Sangoni. She married AmaBhaca royal King Thandisizwe Diko on December 14 in Mthatha and in KwaBhaca, formerly Mount Frere, on December 15.

Cops still have beef with cattle rustlers who stole from the king

The KwaZulu-Natal police stock theft unit is still on the hunt for cattle rustlers who stole Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s cattle — including his ...
News
4 months ago

Thandisiwe had paid an undisclosed sum as lobola, which included the 24 stolen cattle.

The cattle, which were grazing on nearby communal grazing land, were all stolen on December 27 — barely two weeks after the wedding.

Nkosi Sangoni confirmed that all 24 cattle, which have since been recovered, were part of the lobola payment. “We are just happy that all have been recovered and the suspects arrested,” said Sangoni.

DispatchLIVE

MORE

Tech nerds tackle cattle rustling with smart app

They might be computer nerds, but in the tech world they are electronic farm heroes rustling up stock thieves.
News
3 months ago

Hi-tech farmers use drones to stop cattle thieves

Thermal-imaging drones watch flocks by night
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. King David Victory Park matric class excels South Africa
  2. Matrics: last day to sign up for results, with R10,000 up for grabs South Africa
  3. Prague Zoo's rare Asiatic lioness Ginni artificially inseminated World
  4. Police catch five suspects in deadly tavern robbery South Africa
  5. Nine distinctions - and a 92% average - for Michaelhouse's top achiever South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X