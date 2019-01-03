Twitter showdown: Herman Mashaba vs Derek Hanekom

Herman Mashaba is not taking the Twitter shots from Derek Hanekom lying down.

Earlier this week tourism minister Derek Hanekom tweeted that Johannesburg was "filthier" since Herman Mashaba became mayor in 2016.

In one tweet, Hanekom said: "@HermanMashaba you promised so much but parts of the city are filthier than ever before."

In another post, Hanekom complained that there was litter "on every corner" of Jozi's streets.

Hanekom said: "Surely you can do better than this?"