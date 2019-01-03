WATCH LIVE | Angie Motshekga to announce 2018 matric results

Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results for the class of 2018 on Thursday evening from 6pm.

With excitement bubbling ahead of the official announcement of their final-year exam results, Motshekga highlighted the challenges that some matriculants at government schools have to overcome.

Hosting a breakfast in Midrand to honour state schools' top performers ahead of the release of overall exam results later today, she said the learners who had performed well did so because of their dedication, hard work and commitment to studying.