South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Angie Motshekga to announce 2018 matric results

03 January 2019 - 17:28 By TimesLIVE

Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results for the class of 2018 on Thursday evening from 6pm.

With excitement bubbling ahead of the official announcement of their final-year exam results, Motshekga highlighted the challenges that some matriculants at government schools have to overcome.

Hosting a breakfast in Midrand to honour state schools' top performers ahead of the release of overall exam results later today, she said the learners who had performed well did so because of their dedication, hard work and commitment to studying.

READ MORE:

King David Victory Park matric class excels

The 2018 matric class of King David Victory Park in Johannesburg is celebrating a 100% pass rate with almost all of them obtaining a university ...
News
2 hours ago

'We were all shaking when we got the call': Top matric achiever's mom

Top matric achiever Liam Gurney's mom, Penny, says she told friends she felt like she was writing matric.
News
4 hours ago

IEB matric pass rate hits 98.92%

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has recorded a 98.92% matric pass rate for 2018 compared to last year's 98.76%.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | 78.2% matric pass rate for Class of 2018 South Africa
  2. Matrics: last day to sign up for results, with R10,000 up for grabs South Africa
  3. Call for six out of 10 schools in SA to become technical schools South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Angie Motshekga to announce 2018 matric results South Africa
  5. King David Victory Park matric class excels South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X