From its soothing jazz to its pork belly, patrons remember The Orbit

04 January 2019 - 09:42 By Odwa Mjo
Jazz lovers have expressed sadness at the announcement that Johannesburg's The Orbit is closing its doors.
Image: Nikita Ramkissoon

The Orbit’s patrons and jazz lovers shared their sadness and memories as the famous Johannesburg club and bistro is set to close down.

The jazz club in Braamfontein released a statement on January 2 2019 confirming that it would close its doors due to financial constraints. 

”We had hoped to attract more investment but (this) has proven difficult with the type of business that we are and the current financial realities of the country,” the statement said.

The Orbit has provided live jazz performances and entertainment to its niche audience since 2014. Musicians such as Sipho “Hotsticks” Mabuse and Langa Mavuso have graced its stage, and it was a safe haven for up-and-coming artists. 

An online crowdfunding initiative was started in an attempt to save The Orbit from its financial woes. The amount pledged is R32,530, with the target being R1m.

Following news of venue’s closure, patrons took to social media to express their sadness and to share some of their favourite moments at the bistro. 

