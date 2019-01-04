From its soothing jazz to its pork belly, patrons remember The Orbit
The Orbit’s patrons and jazz lovers shared their sadness and memories as the famous Johannesburg club and bistro is set to close down.
The jazz club in Braamfontein released a statement on January 2 2019 confirming that it would close its doors due to financial constraints.
”We had hoped to attract more investment but (this) has proven difficult with the type of business that we are and the current financial realities of the country,” the statement said.
The Orbit has provided live jazz performances and entertainment to its niche audience since 2014. Musicians such as Sipho “Hotsticks” Mabuse and Langa Mavuso have graced its stage, and it was a safe haven for up-and-coming artists.
An online crowdfunding initiative was started in an attempt to save The Orbit from its financial woes. The amount pledged is R32,530, with the target being R1m.
Following news of venue’s closure, patrons took to social media to express their sadness and to share some of their favourite moments at the bistro.
I saw a @ThandiNtuli performance for the first time at Orbit Jazz oh what a night that was not to mention @SciCocktailsJHB talks. Someone rescue this closure please— midoVino (@nkosmido) January 3, 2019
My life in Braamfontein is now doomed. The orbit was my Haven for the past 3 years. I spent most of my Tuesday nights falling in love with the live performances 😭wow!— Hosi Rivoningo Khanyisile Mahlaule (@Khanyii_thyst) January 3, 2019
Sad that the Orbit is no more.— MySingleLefatseOutNOW! (@sphakling_m) January 4, 2019
I will miss their stage, their amazing pork belly and the way they treated musicians with love and respect.
💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/PowjnaJxY2
Too sad. Thanks for the memories guys....🙏🏿🙏🏿✨ pic.twitter.com/BujJOfB4Ev— Lesego (@Lesego04644636) January 3, 2019
Proud to have been consistently part of your journey, I'm passionate about live Music, the Orbit is the only place in Joburg where I knew I could quench my thirst for Jazz, you will be sorely missed @OrbitJazz 😥— Brigadier General (@ChiefExo) January 3, 2019
I called the orbit today to find out exactly when you are closing, are we getting one last Comedy and Jazz night??? 😢😢😢— Soft Kitty, Warm Kitty (@Zuki64165245) January 3, 2019
Thank you so much for the memories. I'm glad that even my daughter, who was 7 at the time, also experienced the @OrbitJazz and made memories there. pic.twitter.com/vV75vCPZTY— Lelo MZACA🎙 (@LeloMzaca) January 4, 2019
💔💔💔— Ms. Africa 🌻 (@refilweafrica) January 3, 2019
I absolutely enjoyed Victor Masondo's performance. Thank you for the memories💞