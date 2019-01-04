Gauteng's matric 2018 'top dogs' to be rewarded with bursaries

The top matriculants in Gauteng will each receive a four-year bursary to a university of their choice, the provincial government announced on January 4 2019.

This comes as premier David Makhura adopted a slogan categorising Gauteng as the “top dog” of the 2018 National Senior Certificate results.

He was speaking at the announcement of the provincial matric results at the University of South Africa in Pretoria on January 4 2019.

Makhura said Gauteng used to tell other provinces: “Watch, we are coming for you next year.”

“Gauteng is top dog this year.”

He said education was the priority of all priorities in the country, adding that it was not something that could be achieved alone.

“It is a social collective enterprise, there are many role players involved. Without students, you can’t have an education system.”

Makhura said provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was the “best MEC in the republic of South Africa”, saying he was “the business”.

“I am a premier who is happy with both the coach and the players. These players include the teachers, parents, school governing bodies, those who organise groups to support education in our communities, the counselling groups and the mayors.”

Of the 94,870 pupils who wrote the National Senior Certificate (NSC), 83,406 pupils passed.

Gauteng was ranked first in the country, with a pass rate of 87.9%, followed by the Free State with 87.5% and the Western Cape with 81.5%.

A total of 41,410 pupils in Gauteng obtained bachelor passes.

Eight of the province’s districts were among the top 10 best performers countrywide.

The overall national pass rate for the 2018 matric class was 78.2%.