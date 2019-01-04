Life behind bars: Four prison stories that got South Africa talking

Christmas Day and New Year's Eve festivities can also be a time to look forward to for inmates, with many of them even risking punishment by doing things they wouldn't ordinarily do during the year, such as brewing beer in their cells.

Here are four stories from SA prisons that made headlines this week.

Oscar Pistorius leads Bible studies

According to his father Henke Pistorius, Oscar has been leading Bible readings with fellow prisoners at the Atteridgeville correctional centre in Pretoria.

Pistorius senior spoke to The Times UK about what Oscar has been doing to pass the time behind bars. The former athlete is serving a 13-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.

The prison is said to have allocated Oscar a plot to plant vegetables.