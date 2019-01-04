NSFAS students being targeted by phishing scams

First-time applicants, returning and continuing students have been targeted in phishing email and text message scams that aim to compromise personal data, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has warned.

The scams have been spotted over the past two weeks.

NSFAS said it identified scams in which fraudsters lured students into providing confidential information via a link to a site controlled by the attackers. The email or text message scam was designed to look like a regular message issued by the NSFAS contact centre.

“Unidentified attackers are posing as NSFAS representatives and sending out emails requesting applicants and progressing students to update their account information by clicking on an embedded link. We would like to warn all the applicants, students and parents to be aware of these fraudsters and take extra care when dealing with their personal information online or over the phone.”