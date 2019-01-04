South Africa

String of devastating SMSes in Witbank murder-suicide tragedy

04 January 2019 - 11:29 By TimesLIVE
A Witbank policeman allegedly shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself on January 3 2019.
A Witbank policeman allegedly shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself on January 3 2019.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Police officers raced across town in a desperate bid to prevent a murder-suicide, only to be left shattered when their colleague allegedly killed his wife, before turning the gun on himself.

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma on Friday described the trauma experienced by his team.

The sergeant, who was attached to the Witbank police station, is alleged to have killed his wife on January 3 2019. He left her body in her car on the streets of Tasbet Park in Witbank.

Shortly after police heard of “this horrible incident”, the sergeant was “sending devastating text messages to his colleagues, mentioning that he was also going to end his life”.

“The narratives contained in the text messages were indeed later confirmed when the police found the suspect at his place, at which point, upon their arrival, he allegedly shot himself on his upper body and later succumbed at the hospital.”

Lieutenant-General Zuma urged police officers experiencing domestic problems to utilise psycho-social services available to them, instead of resorting to violent acts.

“Violence or suicide will never be a solution to problems.”

Sonia Mbele on depression: I even Googled how to commit suicide

Sonia Mbele is all about choosing happiness.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

12 signs of depression and when you should seek help

It's important to understand that feeling depressed doesn't mean you have depression.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Tackling mental illness with love and special care

Families and communities battle scourge that costs afflicted South Africans billions of rands
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. String of devastating SMSes in Witbank murder-suicide tragedy South Africa
  2. Check your 2018 matric results now South Africa
  3. Matric Results: Western Cape might not be top, but it's in a class of its own, ... South Africa
  4. Welcome to Johannesburg's 420 dagga café, reloaded South Africa
  5. US House passes bills to end shutdown, ignoring Trump veto threat World

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X