Twitter: 'Panyaza Lesufi needed at national level' after impressive matric results in Gauteng
Gauteng has the highest matric pass rate in the country, and people on social media believe the province’s education MEC Panyaza Lesufi had plenty to do with it.
Lesufi’s hands-on approach in his role as education MEC has seen him win the hearts of many.
He is known for confronting even the most controversial issues head-on.
Lesufi often engages people on social media directly about the need for transformation in schools, improving safety on school premises and curbing drug abuse by scholars.
He has a reputation for regularly visiting problem schools, as well as schools that perform beyond expectations.
Many people attribute Gauteng’s matric results to Lesufi’s leadership style.
The province secured an 87.9% pass rate, higher than the national average of 78.2%.
The news was received with excitement on social media, with some people even suggesting that Lesufi be given the opportunity to work his magic at national level.
