WATCH | Unbridled joy as Cape Town pupils get matric certificates from MEC

Yantolo was one of 44 pupils who achieved a bachelor's pass, more than twice the number who did the same a year earlier. Forty-five pupils qualified for a diploma course, compared with 26 last year, and 30 got a higher certificate pass.

Principal Kayaletu Boesman said the improvements were due to extra classes, study camps and motivational talks.

"It's teamwork between parents and teachers. Everybody just came on board and we aimed for the stars," he said.

"What you see today is a culmination of sleepless nights for both teachers and children. It was not easy, but it was all worth it at the end."

For most of his pupils, said Boesman, studying was not easy as they faced social problems including drug abuse, gang fights, unemployment and dysfunctional families.

"Apart from providing extra classes we often had to buy them food, in addition to the school feeding scheme, as some don't have food for supper," he said.

"As most don't have their own transport and depend on public transport at night I often had to personally transport them home just so that they don't miss the evening classes."

Yantolo, the first person in her family to get matric, shares a one-roomed prefabricated home with her mother and brother, meaning she couldn't study beyond 10pm.

"I had to grasp a lot of things at school as studying at home was challenging," she said. "I couldn't study very late at night as I had to switch the lights off on time to allow my brother to rest so that he can go to school refreshed."