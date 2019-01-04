Welcome to Johannesburg's 420 dagga café, reloaded

On one of the busiest roads in Randburg, Johannesburg, people openly “puff and pass” marijuana while listening to banging soul-food music.

The 420 Cafè has been operating for a year now, although the venue has changed. We visited the restaurant at Randview Shopping Centre on the busy Jan Smuts Avenue. It was previously situated in the country’s financial hub, Sandton. Its name, 420, is slang for marijuana. The phrase is said to originate from users in the United States getting high on April 20 at 4.20pm, as part of a campaign for drug laws to be eased.

As you make your way up the stairs, you are greeted by a board stating: ­“Sandton View Coffee House and Bar. Home of Phaze Karaoke.” A restaurant of that name closed down a year ago.

When entering, a bouncer searches bags to ensure no one brings in their own weed.

His chair is next to an old jukebox.

Joints are smoked freely in the café, on condition the marijuana is bought there.