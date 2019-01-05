FOR SUN AM: This is what really happened on Clifton 4th, by security firm boss

Also in today’s Sunday Times, Plato said his investigation supported Landman’s version. After sunset on December 23, two PPA guards “began informing beachgoers it was unsafe to be on the beach after dark”, he said.

“No aggression was shown and no particular race groups were singled out.”

Plato accused Jacobs of seeing “an opportunity to once again bang the racist drum against Cape Town”.

In a Q&A with Chris Barron in today’s Sunday Times, Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said he had laid a complaint with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority about PPA’s “unlawful” presence on a public beach.

However, Smith said Jacobs had been disingenuous in the way he had raised his complaint. “People who observe it must report it immediately, not wait 36 hours and then hold press conferences,” he said.

“That’s not how you resolve problems, that’s how you make politics.”

Five days after the disputed incident, Fourth Beach was the scene of a “cleansing ceremony” in which a sheep was slaughtered. It was organised by the Black People’s National Crisis Committee and featured Black First Land First.