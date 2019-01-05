South Africa

Two arrested for suspected gang-related killings in Westbury

05 January 2019 - 11:55 By Nico Gous
Image: Suhaib Salem

Two suspects arrested for two murders in Westbury, Johannesburg, which police believe might have been gang-related, will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

The killings took place in June and December last year.

The suspects were arrested in Westbury on Friday morning.

“The anti-gang and drug unit arrested two men aged 23 and 26 suspected to be behind the murder of two people in Westbury,” police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said on Friday.

“In the first murder, it is alleged that the victim was attending a funeral in Westbury on June 30 2018 when he was accosted by the suspect who shot at him. The victim died on the scene.”

The second murder was on December 15.

“It is alleged that the victim was with other two men when he was approached by the suspect who shot at him. The victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.”

Makhubele said police suspected the murders were gang-related.

READ MORE:

String of devastating SMSes in Witbank murder-suicide tragedy

Police officers raced across town in a desperate bid to prevent a murder-suicide, only to be left shattered when their colleague killed his wife ...
News
1 day ago

No arrests yet for murder of anti-fraud investigator Seipati Lechoano

No arrests have been made yet for the murder of Mangaung anti-fraud officer Seipati Lechoano, Free State police said on Wednesday.
News
3 days ago

Waiting for justice: 7 shocking murder cases heading to court this year

From the gruesome murders of entire families to the tragic death of a young girl in a botched hijacking, here are seven murder cases to watch in 2019.
News
2 days ago

Contraband seized in prison cell of wife killer Christopher Panayiotou

Convicted murderer Christopher Panayiotou has lost some privileges behind bars after being found in possession of a cellphone and sim cards in his ...
News
2 days ago

Police catch five suspects in deadly tavern robbery

Just days after a deadly robbery in which patrons were shot and wounded at a tavern in Freedom Park police in Gauteng made a breakthrough and ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Five killed in separate vigilante attacks in Mpumalanga South Africa
  2. All 2018 matric results live: check yours now South Africa
  3. Three men die after allegedly forced to drink acid in suspected vigilante attack South Africa
  4. Body of man recovered after boat capsizes in lake South Africa
  5. Two arrested for suspected gang-related killings in Westbury South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X