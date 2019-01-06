South Africa

69-year-old among trio killed in Bushiri church stampede

06 January 2019 - 16:32 By Naledi Shange
The three women who lost their lives in a stampede at prophet Shepherd Bushiri's ECG church have been identified.
The three women who lost their lives in a stampede at prophet Shepherd Bushiri's ECG church have been identified.
Image: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri/Facebook

Police have confirmed the identity of the three women killed in a stampede at controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Pretoria last week.

The eldest of the victims was 69-year-old Matshila Sarah Mohlala. Captain Augustine Selepe said on Sunday that Mohlala was from Soshanguve and had been positively identified by her relatives.

The other two victims were 60-year-old Lehlagola Maria Segodi from Lephalale in Limpopo and 59-year-old Nondumiso Patricia Pringane, who was from the Western Cape.

“[Pringane was] from Nyanga East in Cape Town. She was positively identified by her sister,” Selepe said.

The three lost their lives when an apparent stampede broke out at Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering Church on December 28 2018.

Stampede leaves three dead at Prophet Bushiri's church

Three women were killed and nine other people injured during a stampede at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Pretoria.
News
7 days ago

Following the incident, police said that they had only learnt of the stampede the next day. The incident also resulted in several injuries.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the community assembled at the show grounds to attend Shepherd Bushiri’s church service at around 8pm at hall C,” Selepe said at the time.

“According to them, when the rain started, the congregation started to push each other and the stampede occurred,” she added.

A case of defeating the ends of justice was opened relating to the removal of the bodies from the church before the police were notified.

Selepe told TimesLIVE that the investigation was at an advanced stage.

Meanwhile, protests flared outside Bushiri’s church on Friday and Saturday, with locals calling for the church headed by the Malawian-born pastor to be permanently shut down.

MORE

Church scandals that left SA shooketh in 2018

In 2018, SA witnessed church scandals that left the country shooketh.
News
10 days ago

One dead in Sydney Scientology stabbing

One man died of stab wounds and another was injured Thursday, after an attack at a Scientology centre in Sydney.
News
3 days ago

ANC chaplain-general investigated for 'blatant disrespect of women'

The ANC has announced that the party's chaplain-general, Reverend Vukile Mehana, will not officiate at its January 8 celebrations scheduled to be ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Turkey 'should not attack Kurds' after US leaves Syria - US security adviser World
  2. All 2018 matric results live: check yours now South Africa
  3. Brexit: Britons want the final vote over parliament, says poll World
  4. 'Yellow vests' storm French ministry as protests turn violent World
  5. 69-year-old among trio killed in Bushiri church stampede South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X