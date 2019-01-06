Cops search for child snatched from PE beach

Eastern Cape police were still searching on Sunday for a woman who is believed to have snatched a three-year-old boy from a Port Elizabeth beach.

The incident happened on Friday at the beach in Summerstrand, said police spokeswoman colonel Priscila Naidu.

It was alleged that the suspect, who identified herself as Meagan from Schauderville, had befriended the toddler’s 52-year-old grandmother, Lucinda Roberts, at the beach.

“After a while both women went across to the nearby shopping centre to buy liquor,” said Naidu.

“They went back to the beach and waited for the child’s mother, who never arrived. The two women stayed on the beach and a while later, at about 6pm, ‘Meagan’ went back to the shopping centre to buy cigarettes. She took the child with her and never returned."

The suspect was captured on the shop’s CCTV footage in which she was seen with the child.