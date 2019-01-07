Irishman reported missing after flying to SA to see woman he met online found

Currie boarded a flight to Johannesburg on December 28 and the last contact with his family was on December 30.

His brother, Robert, asked for help on Facebook on Friday.

“He hadn’t booked any accommodation over there [and] was carrying a large amount of cash. He suffers from depression and has got heart health problems,” Robert wrote.

“This ‘person’ who he was going to meet no one from the family have any idea who ‘she’ is and we are obviously concerned that it is a scam.”

SA Community Crime Watch (SACCW) spokesperson Steven King said two women found a sunburnt Currie lying under a tree on the pavement in Edenvale on Johannesburg's East Rand.

“When they found him he was disorientated. He said he got lost and he could not find the way back to the place where he was staying.”

King said they do not know where he was staying and that he only had his cellphone and an extra pair of jeans with him.

“The women who found him could see nothing on his cellphone screen … According to the information we received he was all right. He wasn’t attacked or robbed.”