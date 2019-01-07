Man in court for allegedly starting Western Cape fire

A 34-year-old man who allegedly started the wildfire near Betty’s Bay in the Western Cape, which continued to rage for a seventh day on Monday January 7 2019, is expected to spend the next week in jail until his bail hearing.

The pink glow of signal flares floating in the night sky are a common substitute for fireworks for South Africans celebrating the start of a new year, but a Betty's Bay resident's New Year’s Eve celebrations may have resulted in tragedy and damage worth millions of rands.

The Caledon Magistrate’s Court postponed the case to Monday next week for the submission of bail information.

The suspect allegedly shot a signal flare into the air which a southerly wind took into the fynbos behind his house on a mountain slope.