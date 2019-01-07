My success is my son's success, says Cape pupil who gave birth in matric

Towards the end of 2017, while in Grade 11, one of the top students of Crestway Senior Secondary School in Cape Town found out she was pregnant.

Last week, the young woman beat the odds when she, and the father of her child, passed matric.

On January 4 2019, 18-year-old Waseema de Jager posted a picture of her small family on Facebook. In it, she and her partner, Abid Taliep, who was also her classmate, are holding their matric statements, along with their son.

“Look son, we did it for you,” she captioned the photograph.

The picture has since gone viral, being shared thousands of times, with others adding their stories of beating the odds.

De Jager, who obtained a Bachelor’s pass, while her boyfriend received a Diploma admission, said the road to success wasn’t easy.

“Our parents are strict and were very disappointed when they found out. Another challenge was going to school and letting the principal know,” she said.

Being an A-student, her teachers and principal were shocked, with some thinking it may be the end of her school career.

De Jager attended the first term of her matric year, but had to put her studies on old in the second term to prepare for the birth of her son.

“I gave birth on April 15 and went back to school on May 15 2018,” she said, adding that this was just days before the June exams.

“Catching up was tough, but I passed the June exams,” De Jager said.