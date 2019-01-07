Police seize drugs, illegal cigarettes worth more than R1m in first week of 2019



On January 6, the East London SAPS siezed about R12,060 worth of drugs, including 110 Mandrax tablets, dagga and crystal meth, from a man in Orange Grove, Johannesburg. The suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs.



On January 3, police confiscated R50,000 worth of drugs – 20 grams of tik, 100 Mandrax tablets and 150 sachets of tik – in Matroos Square, Cape Town.



At the weekend, 11 people were arrested by the Blue Downs Cluster in possession of drugs, including more than 38 packets of tik and about 58 Mandrax tablets.



In Kimberley, on January 6, the SAPS seized CAT and tik worth R45,000. Two suspects were arrested in connection with dealing in the drugs.