South Africa

Police seize drugs, illegal cigarettes worth more than R1m in first week of 2019

07 January 2019 - 12:17 By Odwa Mjo
The police's war on drugs netted more than R1m worth of narcotics and illegal cigarettes in the first week of 2019.
Image: via Twitter/@SAPoliceService

The South African Police Service (SAPS) hit the ground running in the first week of 2019, confiscating drugs and illegal cigarettes with a street value of more than R1m.     

On January 4, the SAPS seized about R700,000 worth of CAT and crystal meth in Willows, Bloemfontein, as part of its war on drugs.

The Upington border police and Keimoes SAPS confiscated illegal cigarettes and creams worth R364,520 during a raid on a business premises.


On January 6, the East London SAPS siezed about R12,060 worth of drugs, including 110 Mandrax tablets, dagga and crystal meth, from a man in Orange Grove, Johannesburg. The suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs. 

On January 3, police confiscated R50,000 worth of drugs – 20 grams of tik, 100 Mandrax tablets and 150 sachets of tik – in Matroos Square, Cape Town.

At the weekend, 11 people were arrested by the Blue Downs Cluster in possession of drugs, including more than 38 packets of tik and about 58 Mandrax tablets. 

In Kimberley, on January 6, the SAPS seized CAT and tik worth R45,000. Two suspects were arrested in connection with dealing in the drugs.

Police also arrested suspects for being in possession of Mandrax in the Eastern Cape’s Tolofiyeni area, East London, and Mitchells Plain and Bishop Lavis in Cape Town.

