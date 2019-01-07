South Africa

The SAPS needs your help to find these missing people

07 January 2019 - 07:41 By Ntokozo Miya
The SAPS has asked for the public's help in solving cases of missing people.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The South African Police Service has reached out to the public for help in reuniting missing people with their devastated families.

People go missing for various reasons, including being taken against their will by criminal elements.

In some cases, they are kidnapped and thrown into a life of slave labour or trafficked into other countries, where they are forced into the sex trade.

There have been cases where young children have been taken by one parent in the midst of a custody battle, never to be seen again by the other parent. 

There have also been reports of women who steal children because they are unable to bear any and wish to experience motherhood by any means necessary.

And then there are those cases where missing people are found dead later.

The SAPS hopes none of the above will apply in the following cases that they are investigating.

