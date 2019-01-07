The SAPS needs your help to find these missing people
The South African Police Service has reached out to the public for help in reuniting missing people with their devastated families.
People go missing for various reasons, including being taken against their will by criminal elements.
In some cases, they are kidnapped and thrown into a life of slave labour or trafficked into other countries, where they are forced into the sex trade.
There have been cases where young children have been taken by one parent in the midst of a custody battle, never to be seen again by the other parent.
There have also been reports of women who steal children because they are unable to bear any and wish to experience motherhood by any means necessary.
And then there are those cases where missing people are found dead later.
The SAPS hopes none of the above will apply in the following cases that they are investigating.
#sapsLIM Lebowakgomo #SAPS have launched a search operation for #missing Mapheto Mpho Caroline (39). Anyone with information can contact Capt Leshilo 082 729 1185 / #CrimeStop 08600 10111. NP https://t.co/c7nLRhLohw pic.twitter.com/a1YpTSSywM— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 5, 2019
#sapsKZN Police in Mondlo are appealing to the community for assistance with regards to the #missing person, Kwanele Simphiwe Khumalo (19) from Block . Anyone with information can contact WO Khumalo 083 952 4545/078 627 3749 or #CrimeStop 08600 10111. NP https://t.co/z0SfbBUdpv pic.twitter.com/Hi97uBzMfX— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 4, 2019
#sapsKZN Ulundi #SAPS seek #missing Njabulo Lethokuhle Mbatha (19) of Nkonjeni area. Anyone with information of his whereabouts must urgently contact Captain Buthelezi on 082 567 4159/035 874 0531 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. NP https://t.co/ZEWWn3QS52 pic.twitter.com/ehprWVcTe5— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 4, 2019
#sapsEC Port Elizabeth #FCS Unit seek #missing teenager Maria Goliath (17). Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact D/Sgt Luzuko Pehlo at PE FCS unit on 082 565 0155. NP https://t.co/HmjDuVoMlP pic.twitter.com/vnULwxudkf— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 4, 2019
#sapsEC Kamesh #SAPS seek #missing George Seekoei (79) who boarded a Translux bus on 29/12 in Port Elizabeth and was travelling to Cape Town. He never reached his destination. Anyone with imformstion is requested to contact Detective WO Jean Muller 0714752212 / 041 9888718. NP pic.twitter.com/hIpruwTrPT— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 1, 2019
#sapsMP Police are looking for the family of Mbuso Sibisa (23) who was found at the Matibidi Hospital. Police appeal to any other person who might know Mbuso to contact Capt Makhubedu 082 462 2296 / Sgt Kenneth Malele at 079 891 4836/013 768 1187. NPhttps://t.co/bqFm5r2nPk pic.twitter.com/7yqqiMqrhC— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 4, 2019