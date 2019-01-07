Three arrested after group allegedly attacks police during Durban drug raid

Police have arrested three people they claim were part of a group of around 200 who attacked them as they carried out a drug raid in Chatsworth, Durban, at the weekend.

“Police arrested two suspects, aged 37 and 41. Swift police action led to the recovery of the firearm and the arrest of a 26-year-old suspect, who was found in possession of a police rifle. He was caught whilst trying to conceal it,” said Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

“He will be charged for illegal possession of (the) firearm. The arrested suspects will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court soon,” Mbele added.

The Durban Flying Squad was reportedly carrying out a drug bust in Taurus Street in Shallcross when its members were allegedly attacked.

Officers were reportedly assaulted and injured, while their vehicles were stoned and damaged.

“Public Order Police, National Intervention Unit, K9 and Airwing, as well as Chatsworth police, were at the scene,” said Mbele, adding that paramedics were prevented by the crowd from assisting injured police officers.

A case of public violence, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, theft of a firearm, malicious damage to property and obstructing police officers was opened.

The injured police officers were taken to hospital.

On January 5 2019, TimesLIVE reported that the raid was being carried out at the home of suspected drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, commonly known as Teddy Mafia.

Pillay’s home has been the subject of many police raids. In 2016, he was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of about R1.8m worth of drugs and various firearms, including a Beretta 6.35 pistol and a home-made gun.

It was also reported that R5m worth of drugs were found in his home during a police raid in January 2013.

It was not immediately clear whether anything was discovered in the latest raid.