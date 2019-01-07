South Africa

Thuli Madonsela's motivational tweets offer pearls of wisdom for 2019

07 January 2019 - 10:10 By Ntokozo Miya
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela regularly posts motivational messages to more than one million followers on Twitter.
Image: Gallo Images

Thuli Madonsela is still considered a reliable pillar of reason by many people in the country, especially on social media, despite leaving the office of the public protector in 2016.

Madonsela is often vocal in debates on issues such as race relations, political developments and unfair practices by corporates. 

The VBS scandal is another conversation Madonsela engaged in quite vigorously. 

She urged the EFF to investigate claims that its deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, benefited from money looted from the bank.

When a Pick n Pay store ran a special on mugs with the words “The Maid” and “The Gardener” printed on them, Madonsela used the hashtag #SocialJustice to point out the offensive undertones.

Nothing has changed in 2019. Madonsela is still bold and informed.

Perhaps most refreshing about following the former public protector on social media are her motivational tweets.

One such tweet was addressed to 2018’s matriculants. 

While the internet was abuzz with congratulatory tweets for students who passed their final exams, Madonsela spared a thought for those who did not succeed.

Madonsela often tweets inspirational messages ahead of a new week to more than one million Twitter followers. 

In 2019, she is using the hashtag #DailyThought for some of her daily motivational posts. These are the pearls of wisdom she has posted in the new year. 

