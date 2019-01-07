Thuli Madonsela's motivational tweets offer pearls of wisdom for 2019
Thuli Madonsela is still considered a reliable pillar of reason by many people in the country, especially on social media, despite leaving the office of the public protector in 2016.
Madonsela is often vocal in debates on issues such as race relations, political developments and unfair practices by corporates.
The VBS scandal is another conversation Madonsela engaged in quite vigorously.
She urged the EFF to investigate claims that its deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, benefited from money looted from the bank.
When a Pick n Pay store ran a special on mugs with the words “The Maid” and “The Gardener” printed on them, Madonsela used the hashtag #SocialJustice to point out the offensive undertones.
We do need an explanation from @PicknPay Withdrawal of the offensive mugs is not enough. It’s not just the separation of cups that’s questionable, encouraging terminology such as “maids” is as anachronistic as offensive. #SocialJustice https://t.co/d4LGt4IQIp— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) October 30, 2018
Nothing has changed in 2019. Madonsela is still bold and informed.
Perhaps most refreshing about following the former public protector on social media are her motivational tweets.
One such tweet was addressed to 2018’s matriculants.
While the internet was abuzz with congratulatory tweets for students who passed their final exams, Madonsela spared a thought for those who did not succeed.
To #Classof2018 members who didn’t make it this time, know that a misfortune can be a gift that can propel us to success if we learn the lessons it brings and forgive ourselves #Matric2018 #MatricResult2018— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 4, 2019
Madonsela often tweets inspirational messages ahead of a new week to more than one million Twitter followers.
In 2019, she is using the hashtag #DailyThought for some of her daily motivational posts. These are the pearls of wisdom she has posted in the new year.
Run your race not other people’s because you don’t know what they are chasing or running from #DailyThought— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 7, 2019
A comfort zone is a comfortable place but no one ever grows in comfort #DailyThought— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 4, 2019
“Any person capable of angering you becomes your master.” Epictetus— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 6, 2019
Never give away the power to determine your worth to another person not even your parent or spouse #DailyThought— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 5, 2019