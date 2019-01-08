South Africa

Bad weather causes planes to be diverted from OR Tambo airport

08 January 2019 - 20:06 By Matthew Savides and Nico Gous
Image: Jeremy Glyn

Two flights were rerouted from Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday because of inclement weather.

Mahommed Moorad flew from Durban to OR Tambo on Tuesday afternoon to catch a connecting flight to London on Tuesday evening but the plane was forced to land at Lanseria Airport.

“We were unable to land at OR Tambo as the turbulence was terrible … Some passengers have missed their connecting flights,” Moorad said after they landed at Lanseria at 4.31pm.

“One traveller will miss her connecting flight and because it’s not with BA (British Airways), she will most likely lose her seat and have to pay for another ticket.”

They eventually flew to OR Tambo and landed at 6.34pm where Moorad was on time for his flight to London.

OR Tambo International GM Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana said only two flights, one BA and one Mango, were forced to land at Lanseria.

Meropa PR agency director Stephen Forbes confirmed on behalf of BA that flight BA6206 from Durban to OR Tambo International was diverted to Lanseria Airport “as a result of weather”.

“The safety of passengers and crew was first priority, which is why that flight was diverted. There is likely to be a knock-on effect as a result, because that aircraft will have to reposition to Tambo.”

SA Express spokesperson Madikwe Mabotha confirmed a weather warning forecasting lightning and thunderstorms which could affect flights had been issued on Tuesday afternoon, but that SA Express had not been affected.

