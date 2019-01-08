From domestic worker to law graduate: 'I had to do what I had to do to get money'

The story of Barbra Gurupira and her husband is one of resilience and hope.

Gurupira worked as a domestic worker in Cape Town to get herself through law school, while her husband, now a qualified accountant, took on gardening jobs to obtain his accounting qualification.

Gurupira’s husband has landed himself a job in Dubai, but she is patiently waiting for her fortune to change and still works as a contract domestic worker.

“After my exams, I didn’t have anything else to do [and, just like before], I wasn’t in a position to be choosy. I had to do what I had to do to get money,” said Gurupira, who registered with online cleaning agency Sweepsouth.

Before joining Sweepsouth, Gurupira was a roaming domestic worker.

In October 2018, she obtained her LLB degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Gurupira told TimesLIVE it was a proud moment. She had given up a social life and left her home country, Zimbabwe, to come to South Africa to obtain her degree.

In a brief discussion with a Western Cape couple who contracted her services via Sweepsouth last week, Gurupira told them she had recently obtained her degree and was now looking for a law firm that would accept her for articles.

The couple has since embarked on a mission to help her, even posting a shout-out on social media to seek assistance for Gurupira.