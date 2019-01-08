Hawks uncover massive cocaine shipment at Port of Ngqura

A drug bust at the Port of Ngqura on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon led to cocaine with a street value of over R700m being seized.

The bust was carried out by the Hawks in conjunction with other specialised police units.

Members of both national and provincial Hawks swooped on the deep-water port following a tip-off. Once on board a ship, officers found the cocaine stashed below the deck. In total, the cocaine is worth about R720m on the streets.