Here's why Joburg is a great city to study in - plus a useful student cost guide
Jozi is even cooler than a year ago, gaining in favour on the world's Best Student Cities index. Here is a snapshot of its attractions for students coming to the city, along with a useful costing guide for parents wanting advice on budgeting.
The estimated spend on everything from laptops to textbooks and accommodation for students has been calculated by the University of the Witwatersrand.
💰#WitsFreshersAdvice: The infographic below gives a generalized break-down of the average monthly expense of a student. Knowing your living expenses will allow you to balance your lifestyle choices while you study. #StudyatWits #WitsFirstYear pic.twitter.com/MhtLN9Fuj8— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) January 7, 2019
According to the 2018 QS Best Student Cities survey, Johannesburg is ranked 79th out of the 100 top cities to study in. This is up from its previous rank of 84th.
Johannesburg achieved a particularly high score for affordability in the Best Student Cities index, reflecting its fairly low tuition fees and living costs.
The only two other cities in Africa that received a mention were Cape Town and Cairo. London was voted the world’s number one student city, ending Montréal’s short-term stint at the top.
QS states its Student View indicator is based on the survey responses of 18,000 students worldwide. Students were asked to name the city in which they would most like to study, their experience studying in a particular city, and their intention to remain post graduation. Cities were ranked according to performance in six composite indicators: Desirability, Rankings, Student Mix, Employer Activity, Affordability, and Student View.
Monash South Africa compiled these 10 reasons why students would enjoy Joburg as a great place to study:
1. Affordability and quality of life
Johannesburg is one of the world’s cheapest cities for students in the QS survey, reflecting its status as one of Africa’s most affordable major cities. It ranks eleventh globally for affordability. QS measures the cost of living in a city, based on a range of factors like tuition fees and the cost of key consumer goods.
2. Strong support culture for foreign students and expats
Johannesburg has a strong expat network with foreign student support at many campuses. Monash South Africa, for example has over 50 nationalities on campus and a strong student advisory centre offering support and assistance for learners new to SA. Johannesburg has phenomenal private tertiary education and attracts students from across the continent.
3. Multitude of cultures
Johannesburg is home to a large number of residents from all over the world, and with a cultural mix including a China Town and an Indian market known as the Oriental Plaza, there are numerous cultural hubs to explore. Our city plays host to mosques, churches and shuls, all a testament to our varied cultures and traditions.
4. Vibrant social scene
No one can deny Johannesburg is an amazing social environment with everything from sophisticated bars, shebeens, shisanyamas and clubs to laid-back trendy markets and outdoor spots. Johannesburg offers a great deal for the student looking to enjoy their free time with newfound friends.
5. Strong urban regeneration
The CBD of our town has seen a surge in regeneration bringing with it strong African pride, interesting gathering spots merged with history and idiosyncratic elements, great for exploring with friends.
6. Business opportunities and great networking
Johannesburg is the heart of African business and studying in this hub will provide great networking, job training and internship opportunities for you. Many South Africans aim to live and work in Johannesburg due to higher salaries and greater demand for graduates.
7. Good transport network
Although Johannesburg has limited public transport, the network is growing. The Gautrain connects many hubs, and with Gautrain buses, ReaVaya, bike paths and metro buses providing more links than ever. Using taxi services will help students travel to local spots outside of business hours.
8. Friendly people
Joburg citizens are always helpful and ready to share a joke or bit of banter.
9. Shopping and brands
Johannesburg hosts some of the largest and most highly regarded malls in Africa, from Clearwater Mall, to Sandton City, Rosebank and The Mall of Africa, great brands from high-end luxury to cheap and cheerful are available to students with a flair for fashion.
10. Amazing parks and recreation
Johannesburg is surrounded by amazing nature in every direction, from Hartebeespoort dam and the Magaliesburg mountains to nature reserves like the Lion Park and the Cradle of Humankind, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But the heart of Johannesburg is equally green with six million trees in the city itself, and amazing botanical gardens providing green lungs for the city. The National Botanical Gardens in Roodepoort provides local students with a remarkable picnicking spot. Johannesburg enjoys a temperate, pleasant climate throughout the year.
On Tuesday, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said his administration was pushing ahead with its strategy to ensure improved housing stock - including for students - in a cleaner, revitalised city centre.
Mashaba shared: "The city has released 84 properties to the private sector to be turned into low-cost housing, student accommodation and small business spaces. Over the next decade the Joburg skyline will be characterised by cranes #BuildingNewJozi."