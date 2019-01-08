Here's why Joburg is a great city to study in - plus a useful student cost guide

QS states its Student View indicator is based on the survey responses of 18,000 students worldwide. Students were asked to name the city in which they would most like to study, their experience studying in a particular city, and their intention to remain post graduation. Cities were ranked according to performance in six composite indicators: Desirability, Rankings, Student Mix, Employer Activity, Affordability, and Student View.

Monash South Africa compiled these 10 reasons why students would enjoy Joburg as a great place to study:

1. Affordability and quality of life

Johannesburg is one of the world’s cheapest cities for students in the QS survey, reflecting its status as one of Africa’s most affordable major cities. It ranks eleventh globally for affordability. QS measures the cost of living in a city, based on a range of factors like tuition fees and the cost of key consumer goods.

2. Strong support culture for foreign students and expats

Johannesburg has a strong expat network with foreign student support at many campuses. Monash South Africa, for example has over 50 nationalities on campus and a strong student advisory centre offering support and assistance for learners new to SA. Johannesburg has phenomenal private tertiary education and attracts students from across the continent.

3. Multitude of cultures

Johannesburg is home to a large number of residents from all over the world, and with a cultural mix including a China Town and an Indian market known as the Oriental Plaza, there are numerous cultural hubs to explore. Our city plays host to mosques, churches and shuls, all a testament to our varied cultures and traditions.

4. Vibrant social scene

No one can deny Johannesburg is an amazing social environment with everything from sophisticated bars, shebeens, shisanyamas and clubs to laid-back trendy markets and outdoor spots. Johannesburg offers a great deal for the student looking to enjoy their free time with newfound friends.

5. Strong urban regeneration

The CBD of our town has seen a surge in regeneration bringing with it strong African pride, interesting gathering spots merged with history and idiosyncratic elements, great for exploring with friends.