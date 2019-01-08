Jailed matriculants urged to be the change they want to see in the world

Inmates who achieved top scores during the recent matric results were charged with the responsibility of being the change they wanted to see in the world, as Correctional Services minister Michael Masutha encouraged them to stay the course.

Masutha was the keynote speaker at an awards ceremony for top matriculants at Durban’s Westville Prison on Tuesday.

“You all here need to be the change you want to see in the world … it is up to you now,” he said.