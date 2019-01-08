South Africa

Rescuers work to free passengers in deadly Pretoria train crash

08 January 2019 - 10:20 By GRAEME HOSKEN
Emergency services personnel and police are on scene working to help passengers injured in a train accident in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Emergency services personnel and police are on scene working to help passengers injured in a train accident in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

Two people have been killed and dozens are reported injured in a train accident near Pretoria's Mountain View train station.

The accident is believed to have occurred when two trains collided on Tuesday morning during the early morning rush hour commute.

"At the moment it appears that two people are dead, with a heck of a lot more badly injured. Emergency services are trying to reach the injured who are trapped inside the carriages," said a Pretoria police officer, who asked not to be named.

Metrorail spokesman Lillian Mofokeng could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story.

WATCH | Cape Town’s new train police hit the tracks

Arson attacks on Cape Town’s trains have left the city with less than 40 serviceable trains – and now the city has joined hands with Metrorail to ...
News
2 months ago

Trains back on track in Soweto after thousands left stranded

Trains are running again in Naledi, Soweto after services were disrupted on Wednesday morning.
News
1 month ago

Cost of torched trains at Germiston is R6.5m

The cost of the damage caused after two Metrorail trains were torched while stationary at Germiston Station on Tuesday is R6.5-million‚ ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Rescuers work to free passengers in deadly Pretoria train crash South Africa
  2. ANC wants security company to lose business after boss strips then sacks guard Politics
  3. Four times parents were accused of causing the deaths of their own kids South Africa
  4. Funeral underway for four Witbank siblings allegedly killed by mother South Africa
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

‘You guys are missing the point!’ Twitter reacts to Siya Kolisi’s ...
Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
X