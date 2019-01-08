Rescuers work to free passengers in deadly Pretoria train crash

Two people have been killed and dozens are reported injured in a train accident near Pretoria's Mountain View train station.

The accident is believed to have occurred when two trains collided on Tuesday morning during the early morning rush hour commute.

"At the moment it appears that two people are dead, with a heck of a lot more badly injured. Emergency services are trying to reach the injured who are trapped inside the carriages," said a Pretoria police officer, who asked not to be named.

Metrorail spokesman Lillian Mofokeng could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story.