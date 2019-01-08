South Africa's top universities gear up for student registrations
January can be hugely stressful for the previous year’s matriculants, as well as university students, as they navigate the registration process to secure a place at the country’s leading tertiary institutions.
To make the process less tedious, several of the country’s top universities use social media to keep students informed of requirements, procedures and important dates.
Below are updates from institutions of higher learning regarding registration for the 2019 academic year.
Unisa
On January 3, the University of South Africa released a statement informing students of the closure of the institution’s Johannesburg Regional Service Centre.
Three days later, the institution encouraged students to make use of the online registration platform due to anticipated strike action.
2/2 Registration update: We're aware of planned strike action by some student bodies, starting on 7 Jan 2019. We urge first-time registering students & re-registering Unisa students to register online: https://t.co/JATrZYItHp Read more on the update here https://t.co/DKz3XMwiEI— Unisa (@unisa) January 6, 2019
University of Johannesburg
Students wishing to apply at UJ for the first time have one less thing to worry about.
According to a tweet from the university’s official Twitter account, potential students do not have to submit their matric outcomes because UJ will access the results electronically from the education department.
Don’t worry about providing your final Grade 12 results. UJ will receive the grade 12 results electronically from the Department of Education for all UJ applicants— University of JHB (@go2uj) January 7, 2019
University of the Witwatersrand
On January 7, Wits University announced that registration for the current year of study had begun.
The university also gave contact information for students to access additional information.
New Witsies and returning Witsies online registration for the 2019 academic year is OPEN. For a step-by-step guide on how to register this academic year visit: https://t.co/Chb8VB5NWr. If you need more help please contact the Student Call Centre on 011 717 1888. pic.twitter.com/VViAlDvrca— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) January 7, 2019
University of Pretoria
According to a tweet from the University of Pretoria, the Hillcrest Sports Campus will be the venue for registration services from January 10 to 31.
However, the university will not be taking any new applications and will only attend to those who have already been accepted and need help registering for their chosen courses.
Registration services will be available at the Hillcrest Sports Campus from 10 - 31 January 2019. Assistance will be available Mondays to Fridays, from 08:30 to 15:30. Please note that applications to study at UP are closed – no walk-ins will be allowed. pic.twitter.com/LYGAxsyle9— Univ. of Pretoria (@UPTuks) January 7, 2019
Rhodes University
The Grahamstown-based institution will open the registration process for postgraduate students on January 14.
First-year registration is scheduled to start on February 2.
In a tweet, Rhodes University also included a link that notifies students of other important dates during the academic year.
Congratulations class of 2018! Please note the following important dates for Rhodes University: Postgrad registration (14 Jan); First year registration (2 Feb); O-week (4 Feb). See https://t.co/c6hhGsKi2Z for more.— Rhodes University (@Rhodes_Uni) January 5, 2019