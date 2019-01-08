South Africa

#TrainCrash: Without rail security Prasa will become 'an ATM', says Blade Nzimande

08 January 2019 - 20:00 By Nico Gous
Transport minister Blade Nzimande.
Transport minister Blade Nzimande.
Image: Avusa

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will become "an ATM" if security companies cannot provide rail safety, transport minister Blade Nzimande has warned.

“I know money has no morality. I learnt that a long time ago,” Nzimande said on Tuesday during a media briefing at the Mountain View train station in the west of Pretoria following a collision near the station in which four people died and 620 others were injured.

“No security company must get a tender from Prasa if it is not able to demonstrate what it has done in order to be able to deal with this. Otherwise, we turn Prasa into an ATM. And it’s not just an ATM, it’s people’s lives.”

Nzimande said the accident caused R21m in damages.

Four dead, 620 injured in deadly Pretoria train crash

Four people died and 620 other commuters were injured when two trains collided near Pretoria's Mountain View train station, Netcare911 said on ...
News
7 hours ago

“I believe that if we are able to sort out security between Prasa security and the police and working with the communities, we can actually find a solution and close these leakages of people who think they are just going to be getting cheap tenders.

“I don’t know how do people sleep when we’ve got a tender and people are mourning today. They’ve got their loved ones in mortuaries.”

Nzimande said cable theft led to signalling systems going down, forcing train drivers to use manual authorisation. A manual authorisation is when the two control officers in different stations are not speaking to each other and allow train drivers to continue on their route.

Nzimande wants Prasa management and the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) to compile reports on the crash in the next few days.

“How come we are spending so much money on security, yet we continue having cable theft? … It looks like it’s business as usual [for criminals].

“We have got state-owned companies being looted, being skinned, and these are the products of it. People are suffering. It’s ordinary working class people who are being killed.”

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said earlier the two trains were travelling on the same line from Mabopane to Pretoria.

Prasa suspended trains running between Pretoria, Mabopane and De Wildt until further notice. Buses will transport commuters who have valid weekly and monthly passes until Prasa reopens the line.

READ MORE:

Turkish high speed train crash caused by collision with local train - official

A Turkish high speed train crash in Ankara on Thursday morning was caused by a collision with a local train, an official from the Ankara governor's ...
News
26 days ago

WATCH | Wreckage of world's longest train crash

A train with no-one on board travelled at 100km/h for 92km in a remote area of Australia before being deliberately derailed.
News
2 months ago

Taiwan train driver switched off speed control before deadly accident - court

The driver of a train in Taiwan that crashed killing 18 people told a court on Tuesday he had switched off its speed-control system.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Bad weather causes planes to be diverted from OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. #TrainCrash: Without rail security Prasa will become 'an ATM', says Blade ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gunshots have robbers running for cover South Africa
  4. Woman who 'kidnapped' toddler from PE beach appears in court South Africa
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
What we know about Irishman Stanley Currie’s disappearance
X