Two attacked at gunpoint after being followed from OR Tambo airport

Two people were attacked at gunpoint in Mayfair, Johannesburg, after being followed back from OR Tambo International Airport, police said on Tuesday January 8.

Police spokesperson colonel Katlego Mogale said one of the victims told police that he was followed back from the airport after he picked up a friend on Monday evening.

Mogale said they were confronted by two men, who travelled in a Volkswagen GTI, on the corner of 8th Avenue and Langerman Street in Mayfair.

"The suspects fired a shot, which was most probably to threaten them. They took his cellphone, cash and the bags belonging to his friend," said Mogale.

The men fled the scene. No injuries were reported.