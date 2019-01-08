South Africa

Unisa to meet with student leaders over 'national shutdown'

08 January 2019 - 07:31 By Iavan Pijoos
Student Representative Council (SRC) undergrad officer Victor Phenyo addresses students outside Unisa's Florida Campus on January 7. The SRC has called for a national shutdown over the exclusion of thousands of students from registering for the 2019 academic year.
Student Representative Council (SRC) undergrad officer Victor Phenyo addresses students outside Unisa's Florida Campus on January 7. The SRC has called for a national shutdown over the exclusion of thousands of students from registering for the 2019 academic year.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

The University of South Africa (Unisa) is expected to meet with disgruntled Student Representative Council (SRC) members on Tuesday morning.

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said the meeting is scheduled to take place at 9am.

"We are going in there with a  lot of optimism, because they have raised these issues themselves," said Ramotshela. "Whatever they have raised in the memorandum of demands, we will look at each demand and deliberate." 

On Monday, the institution urged all its students to register online after several campuses across the country were affected by the SRC's call for a national shutdown. Various campuses have been affected in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, as well as in Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Polokwane and Parow in Cape Town. 

Unisa students urged to register online due to 'national shutdown'

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has urged its students to register online following the "national shutdown" called by the student ...
News
20 hours ago

Student representatives in the Eastern Cape said the shutdown was aimed at resolving challenges related to access to and development of higher learning at campuses in the province.

“We want Unisa to improve the NSFAS [national student financial aid scheme] service by improving the administration. Unisa students don’t get meals and accommodation, so now we are saying we should be given the same service as NFSAS students in other universities," said Eastern Cape SRC deputy chairperson Lungile Mnukwa.

“NSFAS students are getting laptops and not book allowances, so they [NSFAS] are saying students should choose between the two. We want NSFAS to cater for both.” 

Other student demands and concerns included:

  • CCTV and security control in study and examination spaces;
  • The "failure of PE management to manage fairly, without discrimination, favouritism, exploitation and neglect of students on contracts given to them for skills development";
  • The need for an ICT technician, ICT repairs for students and particularly those who require Arcswid  [advocacy and resource centre for students with disabilities] support;
  • Study material efficiency and greater accessibility of tutorial and research classes for students; and
  • A proposal for companies hired by Unisa to offer internships, placement and skills-development funding for Unisa students.

Student representatives said the institution would remain locked down until the demands were met.

READ MORE:

Unisa SRC threatens 'national shutdown'

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of South Africa (Unisa) has called for a “national shutdown” should certain demands not be ...
News
1 day ago

Unisa SRC threatens 'national shutdown'

The student representative council of Unisa has threatened a “national shutdown” of the university should a National Student Financial Aid Scheme ...
News
11 months ago

Angry Unisa students go on the rampage in Durban stoning cars

Unisa students ran rampant through the Durban city centre‚ stoning cars and overturning bins during a tense stand-off over fees.
News
11 months ago

Khanya Cekeshe 'is very strong' in prison, says student activist

Student activists who participated in an historic walk from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng are planning to hand over a memorandum to President Cyril ...
News
5 days ago

NSFAS students being targeted by phishing scams

First-time applicants, returning and continuing students have been targeted in phishing email and text message scams that aim to compromise personal ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Rescuers work to free passengers in deadly Pretoria train crash South Africa
  2. ANC wants security company to lose business after boss strips then sacks guard Politics
  3. Four times parents were accused of causing the deaths of their own kids South Africa
  4. Funeral underway for four Witbank siblings allegedly killed by mother South Africa
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

‘You guys are missing the point!’ Twitter reacts to Siya Kolisi’s ...
Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
X